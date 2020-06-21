All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4405 Chippewa H

4405 Chippewa Street · (314) 361-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4405 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
p>You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 2 bedroom
You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex. It features:

Approximately 650 square feet
Laminate wood flooring,
Central air,
Large windows - PLENTY of natural light,
Tons of closet space -
Off-street parking in the private parking lot,
Coin-operated laundry in the basement
And more!

Plus, it is close to shopping, restaurants, and MORE!

Call Crystal at Fisher & Company to see this spacious unit today!
You'll be glad you did!
314-361-9700
Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!

Apartment Information
Rent: $550
Security Deposit: $550
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Air conditioning: central
Laundry: coin operated
Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!
You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.

64 units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Chippewa H have any available units?
4405 Chippewa H has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Chippewa H have?
Some of 4405 Chippewa H's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Chippewa H currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Chippewa H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Chippewa H pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Chippewa H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4405 Chippewa H offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Chippewa H does offer parking.
Does 4405 Chippewa H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Chippewa H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Chippewa H have a pool?
No, 4405 Chippewa H does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Chippewa H have accessible units?
No, 4405 Chippewa H does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Chippewa H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Chippewa H does not have units with dishwashers.
