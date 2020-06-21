4405 Chippewa H

Amenities

p>You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 2 bedroom

You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex. It features:



Approximately 650 square feet

Laminate wood flooring,

Central air,

Large windows - PLENTY of natural light,

Tons of closet space -

Off-street parking in the private parking lot,

Coin-operated laundry in the basement

And more!



Plus, it is close to shopping, restaurants, and MORE!



Call Crystal at Fisher & Company to see this spacious unit today!

You'll be glad you did!

314-361-9700

Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!



Apartment Information

Rent: $550

Security Deposit: $550

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Air conditioning: central

Laundry: coin operated

Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.



