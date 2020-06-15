All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue

4376 Gibson Avenue · (314) 644-7746
Location

4376 Gibson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Renovated TWO STORY 3 bed/2bath townhome w/ fenced in back yard in the Grove! - If you are a young professional, trainee, post-doc, work at the Wash U/SLU campuses or would just like to live in a recently rehabbed modern independent unit, with a back yard, located in the heart of vibrant Grove neighborhood - look no further!

This townhouse has gone through complete renovation. Everything inside and out has been updated down to the insulation, walls and all new windows. The first floor includes a front entrance, staircase, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, light fixtures, dining room that opens to a large kitchen with breakfast nook, gas stove and dishwasher.

The unit is 3 bedroom and 2 updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a jack-jill bathroom with two sinks. There is an abundance of closet space in other bedrooms.

There is a full size washer/drier on second floor. There's a back porch that overlooks a fenced in backyard and two off street parking spots. This property is located on a quiet cul de sac, just steps from Manchester and the rest of the Grove district If you are looking for a large, private, updated, and new home to call your own look no further as it won't last long!

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income

-Pets allowed on a case by case basis-

(RLNE4825402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have any available units?
4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have?
Some of 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
