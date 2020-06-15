Amenities

4376 Gibson - 4376 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Renovated TWO STORY 3 bed/2bath townhome w/ fenced in back yard in the Grove! - If you are a young professional, trainee, post-doc, work at the Wash U/SLU campuses or would just like to live in a recently rehabbed modern independent unit, with a back yard, located in the heart of vibrant Grove neighborhood - look no further!



This townhouse has gone through complete renovation. Everything inside and out has been updated down to the insulation, walls and all new windows. The first floor includes a front entrance, staircase, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, light fixtures, dining room that opens to a large kitchen with breakfast nook, gas stove and dishwasher.



The unit is 3 bedroom and 2 updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a jack-jill bathroom with two sinks. There is an abundance of closet space in other bedrooms.



There is a full size washer/drier on second floor. There's a back porch that overlooks a fenced in backyard and two off street parking spots. This property is located on a quiet cul de sac, just steps from Manchester and the rest of the Grove district If you are looking for a large, private, updated, and new home to call your own look no further as it won't last long!



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income



-Pets allowed on a case by case basis-



