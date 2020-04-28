All apartments in St. Louis
4355 Maryland Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 PM

4355 Maryland Avenue

4355 Maryland Avenue · (314) 246-9129
Location

4355 Maryland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Convenient Urban Living in the CWE! This 1bd, 1bth Condo offers Modern Updates from a recent gut rehab including Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and full size, In-Unit Washer & Dryer. You will also love the ceramic tile floors, custom closets and the energy saving Nest thermostat. As a resident enjoy a Secure Building with Doorman, Private access to the Fitness Center and In ground Pool. There's Private Storage in the Basement, Bike Storage, an Outdoor Patio for Grilling and an assigned Garage Parking Space just to you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
4355 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 4355 Maryland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Maryland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4355 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4355 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 4355 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4355 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
