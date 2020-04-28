4355 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

Convenient Urban Living in the CWE! This 1bd, 1bth Condo offers Modern Updates from a recent gut rehab including Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and full size, In-Unit Washer & Dryer. You will also love the ceramic tile floors, custom closets and the energy saving Nest thermostat. As a resident enjoy a Secure Building with Doorman, Private access to the Fitness Center and In ground Pool. There's Private Storage in the Basement, Bike Storage, an Outdoor Patio for Grilling and an assigned Garage Parking Space just to you!