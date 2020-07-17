4355 Maryland Ave #404

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Welcome to the Maryland House Condo conveniently located in the CWE near the park, hospitals, restaurants & public transportation! This is a secure building w/garage parking & doorman. This 1340 sqft unit is larger than most here w/a very spacious living room, dining area, a full kitchen, 2 spacious master suites, a WI closet & large laundry ROOM (not a closet). Central AC, zoned heating/cooling, skylights, an abundance of natural lighting & closet space are sure to appeal to you. Painted and new carpet in the last year. The monthly fee is paid by seller & covers the water, sewer, trash, recycle, pool, elevator, landscaping, doorman & garage space. There's also an assigned storage area. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included as is. It's hard to find units this spacious for this low price so don't let this one slip by you. Cannot be used as Airbnb. This unit is also available for purchase. See MLS #20039516 **No Cats**MUST WEAR A MASK IN BUILDING/UNIT



