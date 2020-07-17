All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 4355 Maryland Ave #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
4355 Maryland Ave #404
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4355 Maryland Ave #404

4355 Maryland Avenue · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4355 Maryland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4355 Maryland Ave #404 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Welcome to the Maryland House Condo conveniently located in the CWE near the park, hospitals, restaurants & public transportation! This is a secure building w/garage parking & doorman. This 1340 sqft unit is larger than most here w/a very spacious living room, dining area, a full kitchen, 2 spacious master suites, a WI closet & large laundry ROOM (not a closet). Central AC, zoned heating/cooling, skylights, an abundance of natural lighting & closet space are sure to appeal to you. Painted and new carpet in the last year. The monthly fee is paid by seller & covers the water, sewer, trash, recycle, pool, elevator, landscaping, doorman & garage space. There's also an assigned storage area. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included as is. It's hard to find units this spacious for this low price so don't let this one slip by you. Cannot be used as Airbnb. This unit is also available for purchase. See MLS #20039516 **No Cats**MUST WEAR A MASK IN BUILDING/UNIT

(RLNE4576308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have any available units?
4355 Maryland Ave #404 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have?
Some of 4355 Maryland Ave #404's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Maryland Ave #404 currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Maryland Ave #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Maryland Ave #404 pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 offers parking.
Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have a pool?
Yes, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 has a pool.
Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have accessible units?
No, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Maryland Ave #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Maryland Ave #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4355 Maryland Ave #404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct
St. Louis, MO 63108
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln
St. Louis, MO 63125
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101
St. Louis, MO 63110

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity