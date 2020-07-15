All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
4225 West Pine Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

4225 West Pine Boulevard

4225 West Pine Boulevard · (314) 276-9178
Location

4225 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2BR/2BA Townhouse in gated community within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, SLU Campus, shops and restaurants. Open floor plan – kitchen, dining, living area, fireplace, balcony, second bedroom and full bath on first floor. Second floor includes a loft area with gallery overlooking living room perfect for watching movies on the remote controlled, recessed projector screen. A large master bedroom suite with bay window, huge walk-in closet with custom shelving, master bath with double sink, soaking tub and skylight complete the second floor. 1 tandem parking space for 2 cars in the underground parking garage is included as well as additional storage. Complex includes a beautiful in-ground pool, cabana with work-out area and meeting room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have any available units?
4225 West Pine Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have?
Some of 4225 West Pine Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 West Pine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4225 West Pine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 West Pine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4225 West Pine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4225 West Pine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 West Pine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4225 West Pine Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4225 West Pine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 West Pine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 West Pine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
