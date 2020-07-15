4225 West Pine Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2BR/2BA Townhouse in gated community within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, SLU Campus, shops and restaurants. Open floor plan – kitchen, dining, living area, fireplace, balcony, second bedroom and full bath on first floor. Second floor includes a loft area with gallery overlooking living room perfect for watching movies on the remote controlled, recessed projector screen. A large master bedroom suite with bay window, huge walk-in closet with custom shelving, master bath with double sink, soaking tub and skylight complete the second floor. 1 tandem parking space for 2 cars in the underground parking garage is included as well as additional storage. Complex includes a beautiful in-ground pool, cabana with work-out area and meeting room.