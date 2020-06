Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED 3 BED HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath!! First floor has your living room, dining room, full bathroom, and kitchen. Second floor has 3 huge bedrooms and another bathroom. You do not want to miss out on this!



QUALIFICATIONS:

The household must make 3x the rent

No recent evictions

Credit Friendly!!

$20 Application

1-year lease

$107/mo for sewer, water, and trash



(RLNE5425228)