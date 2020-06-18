All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N

4055 Pennsylvania Avenue · (314) 773-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4055 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Approved Only
Large 1-bed, 1-bath unit with separate living and dining rooms, nice bathroom ceramic tile. Nice hard wood floors throughout with updated light fixtures. Unit has central A/C and forced air heat furnaces. The common halls are well lit and clean for low maintenance.
Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and cable. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please note there is a $45 non refundable application fee per person. Tenancy is subject to credit and criminal background check including income verification and past rental history check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have any available units?
4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have?
Some of 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N pet-friendly?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N offer parking?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N does not offer parking.
Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have a pool?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N does not have a pool.
Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have accessible units?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4055 Pennsylvania Avenue - 4055 - 1N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63105
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl
St. Louis, MO 63139
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63119

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity