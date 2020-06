Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! SUMMER SPECIAL! $575 plus additional $50 charge per month for water, sewer, trash.



Great unit in this well maintained multi-family building in beautiful St. Louis City. Hardwood floors and plenty off street parking. Laundry available in basement. Call to see this unit because it will go fast! This area has everything you need for active city living.

PET FRIENDLY! $200 non refundable deposit. 1 pet, 25 pounds and under.



Basement

Shared with storage



Laundry

Coin in basement



Parking

Street



Flooring

Wood and tile



Deposit

1 Month security deposit



Pet Policy

25 pounds and under. $200 non refundable deposit. Breed must follow city ordinances



Term

1 Year minimum



Included in rent: Trash/water/sewer



Tenant Responsibilities: Gas/electric