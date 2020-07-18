All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

3850 Park Avenue - 2

3850 Park Avenue · (314) 626-8846
Location

3850 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Tiffany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!!

These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building!

Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super clean, updated 1bd/1ba is a great space. This apartment features an updated, open living space, newer kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, updated bathroom and large living area with breakfast bar for dining, plus a full, private bedroom with great closet space. Off-street parking in the rear, coin laundry and storage in the basement.
Walking distance to SLU Medical, secured building

BBQ area
Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

Off Street Parking

Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range

Perfect for students! Very updated and clean building!

Professionally managed.
*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $40/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*

Only a $25 application fee for anyone 18 and over.

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 2.5x the rent.
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!

Perfect for students! Very updated and clean building!

Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super clean, updated 1bd/1ba is a great space. This apartment features an updated, open living space (this one has carpeted floors), newer kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, updated bathroom and breakfast bar for dining, plus a full, private bedroom with nice closet space. Cable ready! Off-street parking in the rear, coin laundry and storage in the basement. Professionally managed.
*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $39/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*

APPLY ONLINE www.stlsmartrentals.com. Only a $25 application fee for anyone 18 and over.

BBQ area out back
Cats Allowed (sorry no dogs) $200 non-refundable fee. 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 2.5x the rent.
NO SUBSITIES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

