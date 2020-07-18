3850 Park Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!!



These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building!



Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super clean, updated 1bd/1ba is a great space. This apartment features an updated, open living space, newer kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, updated bathroom and large living area with breakfast bar for dining, plus a full, private bedroom with great closet space. Off-street parking in the rear, coin laundry and storage in the basement.

Walking distance to SLU Medical, secured building



BBQ area

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)



Off Street Parking



Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range



Perfect for students! Very updated and clean building!



Professionally managed.

*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $40/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*



Only a $25 application fee for anyone 18 and over.



QUALIFICATIONS:

No evictions in the past 5 years

No felonies in the past 5 years

Income must be at least 2.5x the rent.

Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super clean, updated 1bd/1ba is a great space. This apartment features an updated, open living space (this one has carpeted floors), newer kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, updated bathroom and breakfast bar for dining, plus a full, private bedroom with nice closet space. Cable ready! Off-street parking in the rear, coin laundry and storage in the basement. Professionally managed.

APPLY ONLINE www.stlsmartrentals.com. Only a $25 application fee for anyone 18 and over.



BBQ area out back

Cats Allowed (sorry no dogs) $200 non-refundable fee. 1 pet max)



NO SUBSITIES