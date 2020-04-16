3616 Arkansas

Amenities

Very nice interior in this one bedroom unit with living room, dining room, and private bedroom all hardwood! Large open living and dining room possibly a secondary bedroom with limited privacy. Updated kitchen flooring with good cabinets/counter tops space, stove, and refrigerator. New nice tile in bathroom with good clean fixtures. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. This tenant is responsible for a portion of the water/sewer/trash bill each month that amounts to $40 BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC!! AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!! PICTURES ARE BEFORE THE CURRENT TENANT AND SINCE THEN NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND BATH HAVE BEEN INSTALLED!



Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:



Applications are $40 for each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.



Showings:



You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)



Other Listings:



Exterior Features:



Spacious 4 family building with off street parking in rear.



Community:



Just 2 blocks from Grand, Gravois, and Chippewa with access to many different stores, shops, and restaurants.



Walk Score 83



Bike Score 51