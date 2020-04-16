All apartments in St. Louis
3616 Arkansas
3616 Arkansas

3616 Arkansas Avenue · (314) 207-2904
Location

3616 Arkansas Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Gravois Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Interior Features:

Very nice interior in this one bedroom unit with living room, dining room, and private bedroom all hardwood!  Large open living and dining room possibly a secondary bedroom with limited privacy.  Updated kitchen flooring with good cabinets/counter tops space, stove, and refrigerator.  New nice tile in bathroom with good clean fixtures.  Washer/dryer hookups in basement.   This tenant is responsible for a portion of the water/sewer/trash bill each month that amounts to $40   BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC!! AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!! PICTURES ARE BEFORE THE CURRENT TENANT AND SINCE THEN NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND BATH HAVE BEEN INSTALLED!

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $40 for each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Showings:

You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features:

Spacious 4 family building with off street parking in rear.

Community:

Just 2 blocks from Grand, Gravois, and Chippewa with access to many different stores, shops, and restaurants.

Walk Score 83

Bike Score 51

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Arkansas have any available units?
3616 Arkansas has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Arkansas have?
Some of 3616 Arkansas's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Arkansas currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Arkansas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Arkansas pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Arkansas is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Arkansas offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Arkansas does offer parking.
Does 3616 Arkansas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Arkansas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Arkansas have a pool?
No, 3616 Arkansas does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Arkansas have accessible units?
No, 3616 Arkansas does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Arkansas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Arkansas does not have units with dishwashers.
