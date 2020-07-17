3611 Wyoming Street - 1W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH



In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, nightlife and fun!



Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet. No more than 2 (some restrictions may apply)



*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $50/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*



Don't miss out, will go FAST!



