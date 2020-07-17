3611 Wyoming Street - 1W

Amenities
LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH
In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, nightlife and fun!
Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet. No more than 2 (some restrictions may apply)
*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $50/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*
Don't miss out, will go FAST!
Apply online at www.stlsmartrentals.com
Schedule a viewing at http://www.stlsmartrentals.com/schedule-a-showing