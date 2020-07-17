All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:48 PM

3611 Wyoming Street - 1W

3611 Wyoming Street · (314) 626-8846
Location

3611 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH

In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, nightlife and fun!

Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet. No more than 2 (some restrictions may apply)

*ADDITIONAL MONTHLY $50/MONTH TOWARDS WATER, SEWER & TRASH.
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC*

Don't miss out, will go FAST!

Apply online at www.stlsmartrentals.com

Schedule a viewing at http://www.stlsmartrentals.com/schedule-a-showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have any available units?
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W offer parking?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have a pool?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have accessible units?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Wyoming Street - 1W does not have units with air conditioning.
