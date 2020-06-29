All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:13 AM

3601 Hereford

3601 Hereford St · (314) 207-2904
Location

3601 Hereford St, St. Louis, MO 63139
Northampton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located west of Kingshighway on a great street in the 63109 zip code! Tenant moving, available soon! Updated flooring through out this unit with a private bedroom in back. The kitchen has some updates with newer cabinets and counters which have been well maintained. Bathroom includes a tub with shower. The unit includes appliances, central air and has access to a private coin laundry area. Tenant is responsible for a portion of the water/sewer/trash that amounts to $40/mo. (AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st)

For a virtual tour you can copy and paste this in a new browser "kuula.co/post/7PHHw/collection/7frmg"

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $40 for each additional adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Additional Info:
$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.
Exterior Features:
Very well maintained building with off street parking and limited steps.

Community:
Located in the North Hampton neighborhood on a very nice street close to Chippewa and Kingshighway near Walgreens, Shop n Save, and Applebees. Other nearby restaurants include Southtown Pub and a nearby drive to the Macklind Strip where you will find Russells, Grapeseed and the Copper Pig. Walk Score 66 and Bike Score 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

