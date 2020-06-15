3539 Giles Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Description:



Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath with updated kitchen! This unit has a spacious living room with a nice faux fireplace. The second bedroom is a dining room conversion that you close off with a pocket door. Kitchen is updated with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Bathroom is updated with newer vanity and jacuzzi bathtub/shower. Large master bedroom is in the back with new flooring, lots of closet space, and direct access to the backyard. This unit has central AC, washer/dryer hookups in basement, and off street parking.



Virtual Tour:



For virtual tour copy and paste this in your browser "kuula.co/post/7FW8y/collection/7l1YY"



Pet Policy:



Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. $300 refundable pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.



Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:



Applications are $42 each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications. Between the months of November to February we require an 15 month lease to avoid vacancy in those months.



Additional Info:



$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.



Showings:



You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)



Other Listings:



To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"

Exterior Features: Nice 4 family building with its own front door access, a nice private back sunporch, and a fenced in back yard. Community: Centrally located near Grand and Gravois with many shops and stores including a Walgreens and a Schnucks nearby. Restaurants in the area include the Ted Drewes and Feasting Fox.