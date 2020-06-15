All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:46 PM

3539 Giles Avenue

3539 Giles Avenue · (314) 207-2904
Location

3539 Giles Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Description:

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath with updated kitchen!  This unit has a spacious living room with a nice faux fireplace.  The second bedroom is a dining room conversion that you close off with a pocket door.  Kitchen is updated with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.  Bathroom is updated with newer vanity and jacuzzi bathtub/shower.  Large master bedroom is in the back with new flooring, lots of closet space, and direct access to the backyard.  This unit has central AC, washer/dryer hookups in basement, and off street parking.

Virtual Tour:

For virtual tour copy and paste this in your browser "kuula.co/post/7FW8y/collection/7l1YY"

Pet Policy:

Pets on case by case basis with additional pet rent/deposit. $300 refundable pet deposit and $25/mo pet rent.

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $42 each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications. Between the months of November to February we require an 15 month lease to avoid vacancy in those months.

Additional Info:

$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Showings:

You can click link in ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features: Nice 4 family building with its own front door access, a nice private back sunporch, and a fenced in back yard. Community: Centrally located near Grand and Gravois with many shops and stores including a Walgreens and a Schnucks nearby. Restaurants in the area include the Ted Drewes and Feasting Fox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Giles Avenue have any available units?
3539 Giles Avenue has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Giles Avenue have?
Some of 3539 Giles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Giles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Giles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Giles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Giles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Giles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Giles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3539 Giles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Giles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Giles Avenue have a pool?
No, 3539 Giles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Giles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3539 Giles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Giles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 Giles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
