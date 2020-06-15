All apartments in St. Louis
3510 Russell 9
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:03 AM

3510 Russell 9

3510 Russell Boulevard · (314) 207-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3510 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63104
Compton Heights Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Interior Features:

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath units with great hardwood throughout on the second floor of the complex. Nicely open layout with large living/kitchen combo room and two separate private bedrooms.  Kitchen features plenty of pantry/cabinet space.  Well maintained bathroom with shower/bath.   Central a/c, private storage, and coin laundry in basement.

For virtual tour copy and past this in your browser "kuula.co/post/7PtgN/collection/7fts5"

Pet Policy:

Cats onlys are accepted with additional deposit/pet rent.

Additional Info:

$38/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Showings:

Click link in ad for showings or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. Press ext. 2 if you do not have a cell or have any questions.
Exterior Features:

Very nice brick building with plenty of off street parking.

Community:

Located in the Compton Heights neighborhood, a very walkable area that is across from the Reservoir Park. Also, the unit is also close to the South Grand Shopping District. There are many nearby restaurants, a few close by include Sasha's Wine Bar, Ices Plain and fancy and Kitchen House Coffee. Walk Score 61 and Bike Score 63.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Russell 9 have any available units?
3510 Russell 9 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3510 Russell 9 currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Russell 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Russell 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Russell 9 is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Russell 9 offer parking?
No, 3510 Russell 9 does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Russell 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Russell 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Russell 9 have a pool?
No, 3510 Russell 9 does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Russell 9 have accessible units?
No, 3510 Russell 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Russell 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Russell 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Russell 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3510 Russell 9 has units with air conditioning.
