Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Interior Features:



Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath units with great hardwood throughout on the second floor of the complex. Nicely open layout with large living/kitchen combo room and two separate private bedrooms. Kitchen features plenty of pantry/cabinet space. Well maintained bathroom with shower/bath. Central a/c, private storage, and coin laundry in basement.



For virtual tour copy and past this in your browser "kuula.co/post/7PtgN/collection/7fts5"



Pet Policy:



Cats onlys are accepted with additional deposit/pet rent.



Additional Info:



$38/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.



Showings:



Click link in ad for showings or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. Press ext. 2 if you do not have a cell or have any questions.

Exterior Features:



Very nice brick building with plenty of off street parking.



Community:



Located in the Compton Heights neighborhood, a very walkable area that is across from the Reservoir Park. Also, the unit is also close to the South Grand Shopping District. There are many nearby restaurants, a few close by include Sasha's Wine Bar, Ices Plain and fancy and Kitchen House Coffee. Walk Score 61 and Bike Score 63.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3510-russell-9 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.