Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3241 Itaska
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3241 Itaska
3241 Itaska Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3241 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Dutchtown
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this 3 bed 2.5 bath duplex unit in South City. This unit was completely remodeled within the last 36 months. 2 car parking pad. Very spacious. Unfinished basement. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3241 Itaska have any available units?
3241 Itaska doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Louis, MO
.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Louis Rent Report
.
Is 3241 Itaska currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Itaska is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Itaska pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Itaska is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Louis
.
Does 3241 Itaska offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Itaska offers parking.
Does 3241 Itaska have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Itaska does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Itaska have a pool?
No, 3241 Itaska does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Itaska have accessible units?
No, 3241 Itaska does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Itaska have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Itaska does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Itaska have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Itaska does not have units with air conditioning.
