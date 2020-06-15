All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:46 PM

3153 Magnolia

3153 Magnolia Avenue · (314) 207-2904
Location

3153 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Tower Grove East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Interior Features:

HUGE Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story Townhome with hardwood throughout and large master bed suite with private bath.  This home is very spacious at over 2300 Sq. Ft!  This townhouse conversion features separate living and dining rooms and lots of closet space.  Also on the main level, the kitchen includes a separate dining area and breakfast bar overlooking the prep area.  The kitchen features included gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal with granite countertops, flat front modern wooden cabinetry with plenty of storage and lots of counter space.  Just before the kitchen is a half bathroom and laundry room that accommodates normal washer/dryer setups.

You can reach the second floor from either a front or side staircase.  Upstairs you will find a master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms.  The master bedroom suite has new flooring, two closets, a master bath with shower and jet tub and a private balcony off the rear overlooking the yard.  The 2nd and 3rd bedroom has hardwood or new vinyl plank flooring and larger than average closets.  Also near the extra bedrooms is an office/storage room overlooking the front.  An offset hallway connects the front and rear master bedroom leading to a full 2nd bathroom with shower and tub and ceramic tile.  

Additional features include a private basement for additional storage, updated systems forced air heat and central a/c, front and rear porches and a partially fenced yard.   The tenant is responsible for the water/sewer/trash. Unit is available June 1st!

Virtual Tour:

For virtual tour copy and paste this in your browser "/kuula.co/post/7km46/collection/7lhqP" 

Pet Policy:

Pets ok with application approval, additional deposit or pet rent may be required.

Qualifications, Deposit and Application Information:

Applications are $42 for each adult. The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.

Showings:

You can click link in the ad if provided or call 314-771-4222 ext. 1 with a cell phone. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)

Other Listings:

To view our other listings copy and paste this into your browser "findstlouishomes.com/available-rentals/"
Exterior Features:

Very well upkept brick 4 family conversion with private front porch area, rear master bedroom balcony and small front yard.This unit is located in south city just 3 blocks from Tower Grove park and all that Grand ave has to offer. Very well maintained brick with a large back yard with on street parking.

Community:

Centrally located with access to highway 44 or 55. Very convenient and just 4 blocks from Grand and Arsenal, located close to Tower Grove Park and South Grand shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Magnolia have any available units?
3153 Magnolia has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 Magnolia have?
Some of 3153 Magnolia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Magnolia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, 3153 Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does 3153 Magnolia offer parking?
No, 3153 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 3153 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 Magnolia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Magnolia have a pool?
No, 3153 Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 3153 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 3153 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
