All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like
3144 Magnolia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3144 Magnolia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:37 PM

3144 Magnolia

3144 Magnolia Avenue · (314) 207-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3144 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Tower Grove East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1E · Avail. Aug 1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Interior Features:

Very Nice AFFORDABLE 1 PLUS bedroom with hardwood and updates to the kitchen area and the bathroom. This unit is a true one bedroom but also has a living AND a dining room with a closet separate from the bedroom. Some tenants have been known to make the dining room a secondary bedroom, city occupancy allows this as two bedroom, 2nd bedroom is walk through and is the same room as the dining room. The kitchen can accommodate a small table and the bathroom has a full tub and shower. This unit will have brand new central A/C. There is an included washer and dryer located in the basement for all tenants to share.  NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL Available August 1st!! Ceramic tile in the kitchen and vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedroom now not showing in the pictures. New updated windows installed after current tenant moves!

Exterior Features:

This is a well up kept 4 family building with a small patio out back and a fenced in backyard.

Community:

Located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, this unit is 4 blocks from Tower Grove Park and a few more to the South Grand Shopping District. Nearby restaurants include the Shaved Duck, Guerrilla Street Food and Mokabees. Walk Score 78.

Pet Policy:

Pets ok with application approval, additional deposit or pet rent may be required.

Additional Info:

$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.

Showings:

Click link in ad for showings or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. Press ext. 2 if you do not have a cell or have any questions. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)
Exterior Features:

This is a well up kept 4 family building with a small patio out back and a fenced in backyard.

Community:

Located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, this unit is 4 blocks from Tower Grove Park and a few more to the South Grand Shopping District. Nearby restaurants include the Shaved Duck, Guerrilla Street Food and Mokabees. Walk Score 78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3144 Magnolia have any available units?
3144 Magnolia has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Magnolia have?
Some of 3144 Magnolia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does 3144 Magnolia offer parking?
No, 3144 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 3144 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 Magnolia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Magnolia have a pool?
No, 3144 Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 3144 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63103
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Argyle
2 Maryland Plz
St. Louis, MO 63108
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi
St. Louis, MO 63104
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street
St. Louis, MO 63102

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 BedroomsSt. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere PlaceMidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton HeightsNorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community CollegeSaint Louis University