3144 Magnolia.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Interior Features:



Very Nice AFFORDABLE 1 PLUS bedroom with hardwood and updates to the kitchen area and the bathroom. This unit is a true one bedroom but also has a living AND a dining room with a closet separate from the bedroom. Some tenants have been known to make the dining room a secondary bedroom, city occupancy allows this as two bedroom, 2nd bedroom is walk through and is the same room as the dining room. The kitchen can accommodate a small table and the bathroom has a full tub and shower. This unit will have brand new central A/C. There is an included washer and dryer located in the basement for all tenants to share. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL Available August 1st!! Ceramic tile in the kitchen and vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedroom now not showing in the pictures. New updated windows installed after current tenant moves!



Exterior Features:



This is a well up kept 4 family building with a small patio out back and a fenced in backyard.



Community:



Located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, this unit is 4 blocks from Tower Grove Park and a few more to the South Grand Shopping District. Nearby restaurants include the Shaved Duck, Guerrilla Street Food and Mokabees. Walk Score 78.



Pet Policy:



Pets ok with application approval, additional deposit or pet rent may be required.



Additional Info:



$40/mo additional covers water/sewer/trash utilities.



Showings:



Click link in ad for showings or call 314-771-4222 ext.1 with a cell phone. Press ext. 2 if you do not have a cell or have any questions. (Showing times are grouped and may result in multiple individuals viewing at the same time)

