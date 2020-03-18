All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3009 Dakota St - 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3009 Dakota St - 1E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

3009 Dakota St - 1E

3009 Dakota Street · (314) 361-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3009 Dakota Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COMING SOON!!!

Holy cow! This FABULOUS apartment is BEAUTIFUL WITH carpet and wood mix flooring & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!! You really must see it - the pictures don't do it justice!

Some of it's great features include:

Over 1800 square feet of living space!
3 bedrooms , 2 full bathroom
Living room, Dining room & kitchen
Bring your own washer & dryer to hookup in the basement.
Appliances in kitchen include fridge, stove, and dishwasher
A location convenient to everything.

So, hurry up! Make your appointment now! You don't want to miss this great opportunity!

Call Crystal at Fisher & Company NOW to make an appointment to see this fantastic townhouse!

314-361-9700 You'll be GLAD you did! Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!

House Information
Rent: $750.00
Security Deposit: $750.00
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2

Air conditioning: Tenant provided window AC's
Laundry: Basement hookups available to hook up your own washer & dryer
Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric

Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.
7 unit building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have any available units?
3009 Dakota St - 1E has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have?
Some of 3009 Dakota St - 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Dakota St - 1E currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Dakota St - 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Dakota St - 1E pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Dakota St - 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E offer parking?
No, 3009 Dakota St - 1E does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Dakota St - 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have a pool?
No, 3009 Dakota St - 1E does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have accessible units?
No, 3009 Dakota St - 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Dakota St - 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Dakota St - 1E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3009 Dakota St - 1E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63119

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity