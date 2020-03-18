3009 Dakota St - 1E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning carpet range oven

COMING SOON!!!



Holy cow! This FABULOUS apartment is BEAUTIFUL WITH carpet and wood mix flooring & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!! You really must see it - the pictures don't do it justice!



Some of it's great features include:



Over 1800 square feet of living space!

3 bedrooms , 2 full bathroom

Living room, Dining room & kitchen

Bring your own washer & dryer to hookup in the basement.

Appliances in kitchen include fridge, stove, and dishwasher

A location convenient to everything.



So, hurry up! Make your appointment now! You don't want to miss this great opportunity!



Call Crystal at Fisher & Company NOW to make an appointment to see this fantastic townhouse!



314-361-9700 You'll be GLAD you did! Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!



House Information

Rent: $750.00

Security Deposit: $750.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2



Air conditioning: Tenant provided window AC's

Laundry: Basement hookups available to hook up your own washer & dryer

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric



Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!



You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.

7 unit building