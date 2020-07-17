All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 2923 Miami Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
2923 Miami Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 1:45 PM

2923 Miami Street

2923 Miami Street · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Gravois Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2923 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Gravois Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,040

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1205224

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 3362 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, central air and is newly renovated. Minutes away from I-55. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Miami Street have any available units?
2923 Miami Street has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Miami Street have?
Some of 2923 Miami Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Miami Street currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Miami Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Miami Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Miami Street is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Miami Street offer parking?
No, 2923 Miami Street does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Miami Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Miami Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Miami Street have a pool?
No, 2923 Miami Street does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Miami Street have accessible units?
No, 2923 Miami Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Miami Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Miami Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2923 Miami Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct
St. Louis, MO 63108
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
City Side
1115 Carr St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity