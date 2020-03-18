2921 Brannon unit A

Amenities
Nicely Appointed Southwest Garden Apartment - This great upstairs apartment features Hardwood Floors, Newer Cabinets with Subway tile backsplash, contemporary paint, historic charm througout, washer and dryer hook ups. Location features; close to Tower Grove Park, The Hill, The Botanical Gardens, The Grove, Forest Park, BJC and Washington University Medical School too much to list. Small dogs allowed, no aggressive breeds, pet rent and deposit may apply. No yard space. Call today 314-771-3509.
(RLNE4786506)