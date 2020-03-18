All apartments in St. Louis
2921 Brannon unit A
Last updated May 8 2019 at 12:20 PM

2921 Brannon unit A

2921 Brannon Ave · (314) 771-3509
Location

2921 Brannon Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
Southwest Garden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2921 Brannon unit A · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Appointed Southwest Garden Apartment - This great upstairs apartment features Hardwood Floors, Newer Cabinets with Subway tile backsplash, contemporary paint, historic charm througout, washer and dryer hook ups. Location features; close to Tower Grove Park, The Hill, The Botanical Gardens, The Grove, Forest Park, BJC and Washington University Medical School too much to list. Small dogs allowed, no aggressive breeds, pet rent and deposit may apply. No yard space. Call today 314-771-3509.

(RLNE4786506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Brannon unit A have any available units?
2921 Brannon unit A has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Brannon unit A have?
Some of 2921 Brannon unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Brannon unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Brannon unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Brannon unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Brannon unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Brannon unit A offer parking?
No, 2921 Brannon unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Brannon unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Brannon unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Brannon unit A have a pool?
No, 2921 Brannon unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Brannon unit A have accessible units?
No, 2921 Brannon unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Brannon unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Brannon unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
