2711 Arkansas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location and newly renovated with new bathroom, kitchen and with refinished wood floors. We have units ready for move in today in this wonderful four family building. You will love living in here conveniently located within walking distance of great restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation. Just a short walk across Grand to Tower Grove Park or to South Grand Business District.



You have 4 rooms a living room, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave a separate dining area, a large bedroom.



Close to Highways 64/40, 44 and 55 makes for an effortless commute to downtown, Soulard, Benton Park, Central West End, and many other hot spots around the city!



CALL TODAY! (314) 800-8390



Minimum of 12-month lease required. Non-refundable $40.00 application fee per applicant required. Criminal background, credit, income verification and current & previous landlord history check will be performed in the application process. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due at move in.



A small pet may be allowed although an additional rent and deposit will be required. Owner may not allow some pets based on breed, temperament or size. NO Large dogs.



Contact us to schedule a showing.