Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:52 PM

2703 Arsenal Street

2703 Arsenal Street · (314) 756-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2703 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Benton Park West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Freshly painted upper floor residence in trendy "Benton Park West" neighborhood. Apt. #B of 2703 Arsenal is a quiet 1 bed, 1 bath with bonus room (Ideal self-isolation home office) dwelling located in a historic row house. Original refinished pine floors are found throughout this light filled apartment. The eat-in kitchen has a generous abundance of cabinet storage/shelving. The stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator (Icemaker), dishwasher, gas range, microwave + sink waste disposal unit. Beautifully updated newly-painted full bathroom. Sun filled bonus room that would make a perfect home office. In unit washer/dryer. Window coverings throughout the apartment. Cooling is via central AC and ceiling fans. Large private deck off the rear of the kitchen ideal for your summer solo BBQ season. Stair access to grass lawn. This apartment is a remarkable deal in a fast developing friendly community. Walk Score #86 Minutes from parks, Soulard, Freeways and Downtown. Cat Ok NO DOGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Arsenal Street have any available units?
2703 Arsenal Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Arsenal Street have?
Some of 2703 Arsenal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Arsenal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Arsenal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Arsenal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Arsenal Street is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Arsenal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Arsenal Street does offer parking.
Does 2703 Arsenal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Arsenal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Arsenal Street have a pool?
No, 2703 Arsenal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Arsenal Street have accessible units?
No, 2703 Arsenal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Arsenal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Arsenal Street has units with dishwashers.
