2703 Arsenal Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Freshly painted upper floor residence in trendy "Benton Park West" neighborhood. Apt. #B of 2703 Arsenal is a quiet 1 bed, 1 bath with bonus room (Ideal self-isolation home office) dwelling located in a historic row house. Original refinished pine floors are found throughout this light filled apartment. The eat-in kitchen has a generous abundance of cabinet storage/shelving. The stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator (Icemaker), dishwasher, gas range, microwave + sink waste disposal unit. Beautifully updated newly-painted full bathroom. Sun filled bonus room that would make a perfect home office. In unit washer/dryer. Window coverings throughout the apartment. Cooling is via central AC and ceiling fans. Large private deck off the rear of the kitchen ideal for your summer solo BBQ season. Stair access to grass lawn. This apartment is a remarkable deal in a fast developing friendly community. Walk Score #86 Minutes from parks, Soulard, Freeways and Downtown. Cat Ok NO DOGS