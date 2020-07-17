1219 San Jacinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage. No pets allowed.

The owner pays for the Water, Sewer and Trash.

Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!

There is a application process and we do criminal and credit checks.

You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score