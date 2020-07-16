1052 South Kingshighway - J

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Two level Corner unit, amazing location! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Loft apartment has an open floor plan kitchen and living space with recent updates throughout. Gorgeous High Ceilings & ample closet space. Beautiful, hand selected back splash decorates the walls of the kitchen. Very spacious living area with huge windows/lots of natural light and make this an inviting place to live.



The beautiful and unique Lambskin Lofts is truly a one of a kind building located in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of Saint Louis. Built in 1927 as the Masonic home for lambskin Lodge No. 460 A.F. and A.M. this building is on both the state and national historic register. In 1987 it was converted into an apartment building and just recently, in the summer of 2013, Grove Properties, LLC renovated the building.



The building features many amenities such as: Work out room, Steam-room, Back and Side patios, Underground parking that is accessible without having to leave the building. Located in the The Grove/Forest Park South East neighborhood, this location is adjacent to the Central West End, Cortex business district, Washington University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and the urban oasis and center of Saint Louis activity, Forest Park. You'll enjoy the convenience of having easy access to Interstate 64/Highway 40, Interstate 44, and a nearby Metrolink stop, a few blocks north of the neighborhood, in the CWE. The neighborhood also has its own entertainment district with great restaurants, clubs and bars. The eclectic and diverse vibe of the area is truly unique and the central location makes it an amazing place to call home!



Ideal location next to Forest Park, BJC, Washington University, Children's Hospital and everything the vibrant Grove Neighborhood has to offer. Historic building on both national and state historic register.