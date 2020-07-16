All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 1052 South Kingshighway - J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
1052 South Kingshighway - J
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

1052 South Kingshighway - J

1052 South Kingshighway Boulevard · (314) 367-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Forest Park Southeast
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1052 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Two level Corner unit, amazing location! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Loft apartment has an open floor plan kitchen and living space with recent updates throughout. Gorgeous High Ceilings & ample closet space. Beautiful, hand selected back splash decorates the walls of the kitchen. Very spacious living area with huge windows/lots of natural light and make this an inviting place to live.

The beautiful and unique Lambskin Lofts is truly a one of a kind building located in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of Saint Louis. Built in 1927 as the Masonic home for lambskin Lodge No. 460 A.F. and A.M. this building is on both the state and national historic register. In 1987 it was converted into an apartment building and just recently, in the summer of 2013, Grove Properties, LLC renovated the building.

The building features many amenities such as: Work out room, Steam-room, Back and Side patios, Underground parking that is accessible without having to leave the building. Located in the The Grove/Forest Park South East neighborhood, this location is adjacent to the Central West End, Cortex business district, Washington University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Children's Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and the urban oasis and center of Saint Louis activity, Forest Park. You'll enjoy the convenience of having easy access to Interstate 64/Highway 40, Interstate 44, and a nearby Metrolink stop, a few blocks north of the neighborhood, in the CWE. The neighborhood also has its own entertainment district with great restaurants, clubs and bars. The eclectic and diverse vibe of the area is truly unique and the central location makes it an amazing place to call home!

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Ideal location next to Forest Park, BJC, Washington University, Children's Hospital and everything the vibrant Grove Neighborhood has to offer. Historic building on both national and state historic register.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have any available units?
1052 South Kingshighway - J has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have?
Some of 1052 South Kingshighway - J's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 South Kingshighway - J currently offering any rent specials?
1052 South Kingshighway - J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 South Kingshighway - J pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 South Kingshighway - J is pet friendly.
Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J offer parking?
Yes, 1052 South Kingshighway - J offers parking.
Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 South Kingshighway - J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have a pool?
No, 1052 South Kingshighway - J does not have a pool.
Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have accessible units?
No, 1052 South Kingshighway - J does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 South Kingshighway - J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 South Kingshighway - J has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1052 South Kingshighway - J?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
City Side
1115 Carr St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63119

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity