1047 Lafayette Ave. #A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073



Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking. A saunter away from Soulard Market and everything else historic Soulard has to offer. True urban pedestrian dream. Private pool for residents only. $250.00 non refundable pet fee and $25.00 additional pet rent. Tenant pays flat rate for water, trash and sewer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258073

Property Id 258073



(RLNE5690934)