1047 Lafayette Ave. #A

Amenities
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073
Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking. A saunter away from Soulard Market and everything else historic Soulard has to offer. True urban pedestrian dream. Private pool for residents only. $250.00 non refundable pet fee and $25.00 additional pet rent. Tenant pays flat rate for water, trash and sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258073
Property Id 258073
(RLNE5690934)