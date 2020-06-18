All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 15 2020

1047 Lafayette Ave. #A

1047 Lafayette Avenue · (314) 488-4119
Location

1047 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63104
LaSalle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #A · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073

Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking. A saunter away from Soulard Market and everything else historic Soulard has to offer. True urban pedestrian dream. Private pool for residents only. $250.00 non refundable pet fee and $25.00 additional pet rent. Tenant pays flat rate for water, trash and sewer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258073
Property Id 258073

(RLNE5690934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have any available units?
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have?
Some of 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A does offer parking.
Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have a pool?
Yes, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A has a pool.
Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have accessible units?
No, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Lafayette Ave. #A has units with dishwashers.
