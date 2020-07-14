All apartments in St. Louis County
Koeneman Place Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Koeneman Place Apartments

2651 Eltarose Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2659C · Avail. Aug 15

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2675C · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Koeneman Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots of common ground to enjoy. All new cabinets, flooring, fixtures and appliances await you in your new apartment as well as amenities such as on-site laundry, off-street parking, newly updated central air-conditioning/heating and open floor plans. 1 & 2 bedroom units starting at $595. Please call us for more information

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Koeneman Place Apartments have any available units?
Koeneman Place Apartments has 2 units available starting at $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Koeneman Place Apartments have?
Some of Koeneman Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Koeneman Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Koeneman Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Koeneman Place Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Koeneman Place Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Koeneman Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Koeneman Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Koeneman Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Koeneman Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Koeneman Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Koeneman Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Koeneman Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
