Last updated May 1 2020 at 6:17 AM

2450 Black Pine Court

2450 Black Pine Court · (314) 462-2325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2450 Black Pine Court, St. Louis County, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
We are not accepting Section 8 applications. This beautiful two story house has updated kitchen and a two car garage. Apply Online at:
https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent
Please Contact Property Manager at:
jreap@con-rex.com
314-884-0110
This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.
Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.
On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Black Pine Court have any available units?
2450 Black Pine Court has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2450 Black Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Black Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Black Pine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Black Pine Court is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Black Pine Court offers parking.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Black Pine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court have a pool?
No, 2450 Black Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 2450 Black Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Black Pine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Black Pine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Black Pine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
