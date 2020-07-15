All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:10 PM

11146 Ebert Drive

11146 Ebert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136
Hathaway Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications

This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout. Every room has overhead lighting with ceiling fans for additional comfort. The attached garage is certainly a plus in this home.

Don't miss out on making this cozy house your new home. Contact your local Conrex office for more information!

If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property. Don’t get scammed!

Apply Online at:
https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent
Please Contact Property Manager at:
jreap@con-rex.com
314-396-2890 Ext 2801
Google Text: 314-325-9498

This home is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11146 Ebert Drive have any available units?
11146 Ebert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 11146 Ebert Drive have?
Some of 11146 Ebert Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11146 Ebert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11146 Ebert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11146 Ebert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11146 Ebert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11146 Ebert Drive offers parking.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11146 Ebert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive have a pool?
No, 11146 Ebert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive have accessible units?
No, 11146 Ebert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11146 Ebert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11146 Ebert Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11146 Ebert Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
