11131 Pritchard Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities. Hardwood floors throughout, a title surround wood burning fireplace greats you as you walk in. The kitchen has been updated with cabinets, Butcher Block Counter Tops with a Breakfast Bar peninsula, stainless steel appliance package. 2 Car Oversized Garage with Opener. Master Suite has its own full bath. All new doors, hardware, faucets throughout. Both hall bath and master bath have Tile Surrounds. For this price and quality of living, this is one of the best options in this excellently maintained neighborhood.