All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 11131 Pritchard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
11131 Pritchard Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

11131 Pritchard Dr

11131 Pritchard Drive · (314) 739-5007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136
Hathaway Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities. Hardwood floors throughout, a title surround wood burning fireplace greats you as you walk in. The kitchen has been updated with cabinets, Butcher Block Counter Tops with a Breakfast Bar peninsula, stainless steel appliance package. 2 Car Oversized Garage with Opener. Master Suite has its own full bath. All new doors, hardware, faucets throughout. Both hall bath and master bath have Tile Surrounds. For this price and quality of living, this is one of the best options in this excellently maintained neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have any available units?
11131 Pritchard Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11131 Pritchard Dr have?
Some of 11131 Pritchard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 Pritchard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Pritchard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Pritchard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11131 Pritchard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11131 Pritchard Dr offers parking.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 Pritchard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have a pool?
No, 11131 Pritchard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have accessible units?
No, 11131 Pritchard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11131 Pritchard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Pritchard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11131 Pritchard Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11131 Pritchard Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr
Bridgeton, MO 63074
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr
Concord, MO 63128
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr
Florissant, MO 63033
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
EVO
9015 Eager Rd
Richmond Heights, MO 63144

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity