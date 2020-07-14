Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2509 Duncan Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 8
$530
Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft
Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 8
$595
Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 214 · Avail. now
$700
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 206 · Avail. now
$930
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft
Unit 403 · Avail. now
$1,109
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft
Unit 201 · Avail. now
$1,198
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
HL29 Modern Flats is located in a quaint neighborhood in historic Saint Joseph, Missouri Designed from the ground up, HL29 Modern Flats is your home for luxury living in Saint Joseph, Missouri. We oﬀer brand new, spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments each one uniquely drafted. Our custom designed community is styled to provide you an apartment experience that combines architectural history with modern architectural styling.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $150-$300
limit: 2
rent: $25-$50
restrictions: Pets cannot exceed 35 pounds in weight and 25" in height at maturity. The following breeds of dogs are not permitted at anytime: Pit bulls, German Shepards, Rottweiler, Chow Chows, Dobermans, or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by law.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does HL29 Modern Flats have any available units?
HL29 Modern Flats has 6 units available starting at $530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does HL29 Modern Flats have?
Some of HL29 Modern Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HL29 Modern Flats currently offering any rent specials?
HL29 Modern Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is HL29 Modern Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, HL29 Modern Flats is pet friendly.
Does HL29 Modern Flats offer parking?
Yes, HL29 Modern Flats offers parking.
Does HL29 Modern Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, HL29 Modern Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does HL29 Modern Flats have a pool?
No, HL29 Modern Flats does not have a pool.
Does HL29 Modern Flats have accessible units?
No, HL29 Modern Flats does not have accessible units.
Does HL29 Modern Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, HL29 Modern Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does HL29 Modern Flats have units with air conditioning?
No, HL29 Modern Flats does not have units with air conditioning.