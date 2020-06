Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There is currently one unit for rent ($750) at this property! Unit 426 is available for rent and has BRAND NEW CARPET. In addition to the new carpet, there will be a NEW front porch/back deck.



The unit has 3 bedrooms on the second level and a room on the third level that could be used for a 4th bedroom. Unit 426 has a full bath on the second level.



Appliances are provided. Tenant pays all utilities. $750 deposit required.



Small dogs will be allowed for a fee & pet rent - PENDING LANDLORD APPROVAL.



Please contact (816)294-9521 if you have questions or would like to apply.