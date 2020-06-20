Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Joseph, MO
/
2432 S 12th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2432 S 12th Street
2432 South 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2432 South 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64503
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2432 S 12th Street Available 07/10/20 One bedroom house newly remodeled. - One bedroom house with a large yard. Call today to find out more information and how to view it.
(RLNE4992917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2432 S 12th Street have any available units?
2432 S 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Joseph, MO
.
Is 2432 S 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2432 S 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 S 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 S 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2432 S 12th Street offer parking?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2432 S 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 S 12th Street have a pool?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2432 S 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 S 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 S 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 S 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
