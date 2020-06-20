Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Joseph
Find more places like 1311 Penn Street -1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Joseph, MO
/
1311 Penn Street -1/2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1311 Penn Street -1/2
1311 Penn St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1311 Penn St, St. Joseph, MO 64503
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom apartment for rent
Rent $525 Deposit $450
-Washer/dryer hookups
For more information Call (816) 259-5311 or Text 816-294-6609 or visit our website at www.pmrproperties.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have any available units?
1311 Penn Street -1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Joseph, MO
.
Is 1311 Penn Street -1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Penn Street -1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Penn Street -1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Joseph
.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 offer parking?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have a pool?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Penn Street -1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Penn Street -1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
HL29 Modern Flats
2509 Duncan Street
St. Joseph, MO 64507
Neely Apartments
1909 S 12th St
St. Joseph, MO 64503
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City