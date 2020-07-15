9027 Primrose Rd

Amenities

BONNE TERRE -Spring fed 10 acres w/creek frontage - Property Id: 303961



ONLY $1999 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!!



DESCRIPTION:

Wooded 10 ACRES on Bee Run Creek WITH YEAR AROUND SPRING supplying old farm house, 4 miles North of Bonne Terre, MO. A place to getaway and escape the busy city. House needs a rehab.



Old farm house is on your left. The spring located to the left of the house runs full time and has supplied fresh water to the house/homestead since it was built. The West property boundary is marked by an old fence.



Purchase Price: $189,999

$1999 Total Amount Required To Enter Agreement

Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $1658.61

Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $39.39

Monthly "no insurance fee" : $49

One time down payment : $252

Taxes are divided into 12 easy, prorated, monthly payments.



***Owner Financing Available***

Sold AS-IS

No Credit Checks

No Origination Fees

No Closing Costs

No Prepayment Penalties

No Balloon Notes

