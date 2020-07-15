9027 Primrose Rd

Amenities
BONNE TERRE -Spring fed 10 acres w/creek frontage - Property Id: 303961
DESCRIPTION:
Wooded 10 ACRES on Bee Run Creek WITH YEAR AROUND SPRING supplying old farm house, 4 miles North of Bonne Terre, MO. A place to getaway and escape the busy city. House needs a rehab.
Old farm house is on your left. The spring located to the left of the house runs full time and has supplied fresh water to the house/homestead since it was built. The West property boundary is marked by an old fence.
Purchase Price: $189,999
$1999 Total Amount Required To Enter Agreement
Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $1658.61
Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $39.39
Monthly "no insurance fee" : $49
One time down payment : $252
Taxes are divided into 12 easy, prorated, monthly payments.
***Owner Financing Available***
Sold AS-IS
No Credit Checks
No Origination Fees
No Closing Costs
No Prepayment Penalties
No Balloon Notes
