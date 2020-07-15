All apartments in St. Francois County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

9027 Primrose Rd

9027 Primrose Road · (573) 358-9700
Location

9027 Primrose Road, St. Francois County, MO 63628

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1658 · Avail. now

$1,658

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BONNE TERRE -Spring fed 10 acres w/creek frontage - Property Id: 303961

ONLY $1999 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!!

DESCRIPTION:
Wooded 10 ACRES on Bee Run Creek WITH YEAR AROUND SPRING supplying old farm house, 4 miles North of Bonne Terre, MO. A place to getaway and escape the busy city. House needs a rehab.

Old farm house is on your left. The spring located to the left of the house runs full time and has supplied fresh water to the house/homestead since it was built. The West property boundary is marked by an old fence.

Purchase Price: $189,999
$1999 Total Amount Required To Enter Agreement
Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $1658.61
Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $39.39
Monthly "no insurance fee" : $49
One time down payment : $252
Taxes are divided into 12 easy, prorated, monthly payments.

***Owner Financing Available***
Sold AS-IS
No Credit Checks
No Origination Fees
No Closing Costs
No Prepayment Penalties
No Balloon Notes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303961
Property Id 303961

(RLNE5870623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Primrose Rd have any available units?
9027 Primrose Rd has a unit available for $1,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9027 Primrose Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Primrose Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Primrose Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 Primrose Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd offer parking?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd have a pool?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd have accessible units?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 Primrose Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 Primrose Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
