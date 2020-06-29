All apartments in St. Charles
Find more places like The Reserve at Fountainview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles, MO
/
The Reserve at Fountainview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Reserve at Fountainview

1000 Fountainview Circle · (636) 306-3443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8205 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 8202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 9202 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 8206 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Fountainview.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview. Our apartment community offers a variety of stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in six unique floor plans designed with high-quality, modern sophistication in mind. You will soon discover that our individual and community features are unparalleled. Residents of our beautiful community can enjoy many amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, an expansive pool with gorgeous sundeck, and an outdoor community patio with a fireplace. We hope that you will make The Reserve at Fountainview your long term place of residence; however, we offer flexible leases to fit your lifestyle. Everything is here and waiting for you at The Reserve at Fountainview. If you want all of the comfort of luxury living available to you, call and book an appointment at The Reserve at Fountainview today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $300 per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $225
limit: 2
rent: $25-35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $225
rent: $25-35
Cats
deposit: $225
fee: $225
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Fountainview have any available units?
The Reserve at Fountainview has 12 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Fountainview have?
Some of The Reserve at Fountainview's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Fountainview currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Fountainview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Fountainview pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Fountainview is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Fountainview offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Fountainview offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Fountainview have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Reserve at Fountainview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Fountainview have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Fountainview has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Fountainview have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at Fountainview has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Fountainview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Fountainview has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Reserve at Fountainview?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext
St. Charles, MO 63301
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way
St. Charles, MO 63303
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct
St. Charles, MO 63303
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St
St. Charles, MO 63303
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr
St. Charles, MO 63301
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St
St. Charles, MO 63301

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Charles Pet Friendly Places
St. Charles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lindenwood UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity