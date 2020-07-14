Sun Valley Lake

Lease Length: 2-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150.00 (one bedroom) and $200 (two bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25.00 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: Rot Rottweilers, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canarlos, Chows, Dobermans, Akitas, Pit Bulls (inlucding American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Buill Terriers, Staffordshire Buill Terriers)
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $25.00 per pet
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Facility off all patios and balconies