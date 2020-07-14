All apartments in St. Charles
Find more places like Sun Valley Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles, MO
/
Sun Valley Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sun Valley Lake

Open Now until 6pm
1300 Sun Lake Dr · (636) 337-2932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3916 · Avail. Sep 20

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 3918 · Avail. Sep 18

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 6021 · Avail. Sep 10

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3109 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 3004 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1804 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 32+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun Valley Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure. Prefer to just relax? Then one of our two outdoor swimming pools with WiFi access is the place to be. As a resident of Sun Valley Lake, you are within minutes of downtown Saint Louis, Clayton, Westport, Earth City, and Lambert International Airport as well as the Katy Trail, Main Street and Lindenwood University, which is just blocks from Sun Valley Lake Apartments in Saint Charles. Plus, plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops and movie theatres to keep your pantries stocked, your dining cuisine diversified, your walk-in closets full and your nightlife exciting. Sun Valley Lake Apartments is one of the most desirable apartment addresses in St. Charles.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150.00 (one bedroom) and $200 (two bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25.00 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: Rot Rottweilers, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canarlos, Chows, Dobermans, Akitas, Pit Bulls (inlucding American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Buill Terriers, Staffordshire Buill Terriers)
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $25.00 per pet
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Facility off all patios and balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sun Valley Lake have any available units?
Sun Valley Lake has 60 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does Sun Valley Lake have?
Some of Sun Valley Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sun Valley Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Sun Valley Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sun Valley Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Sun Valley Lake is pet friendly.
Does Sun Valley Lake offer parking?
Yes, Sun Valley Lake offers parking.
Does Sun Valley Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sun Valley Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sun Valley Lake have a pool?
Yes, Sun Valley Lake has a pool.
Does Sun Valley Lake have accessible units?
No, Sun Valley Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Sun Valley Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sun Valley Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sun Valley Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext
St. Charles, MO 63301
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way
St. Charles, MO 63303
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct
St. Charles, MO 63303
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St
St. Charles, MO 63303
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln
St. Charles, MO 63303
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St
St. Charles, MO 63301
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle
St. Charles, MO 63303

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Charles Pet Friendly Places
St. Charles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lindenwood UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity