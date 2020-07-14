Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite online portal tennis court volleyball court

Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure. Prefer to just relax? Then one of our two outdoor swimming pools with WiFi access is the place to be. As a resident of Sun Valley Lake, you are within minutes of downtown Saint Louis, Clayton, Westport, Earth City, and Lambert International Airport as well as the Katy Trail, Main Street and Lindenwood University, which is just blocks from Sun Valley Lake Apartments in Saint Charles. Plus, plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops and movie theatres to keep your pantries stocked, your dining cuisine diversified, your walk-in closets full and your nightlife exciting. Sun Valley Lake Apartments is one of the most desirable apartment addresses in St. Charles.