Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Capital at St. Charles

10 San Miguel Dr · (314) 207-2869
Location

10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14.014A · Avail. Jul 31

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 09.009A · Avail. Sep 25

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 04.004G · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01.001M · Avail. Aug 15

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 12.012D · Avail. Aug 21

$880

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01.001K · Avail. Oct 14

$880

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital at St. Charles.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in St. Charles, MO! Now leasing; Capital at St Charles is under new management & is undergoing a full renovation. Interior enhancements include brand new windows, wood plank flooring, new frazee carpeting, washer/dryer connections, large closets, reworked balconies, brushed nickel fixtures, goose neck faucets, bath tubs, upgraded cabinetry, black appliances and granite countertops.* Have a furry friend? Capital at St Charles welcomes breeds of all shapes and sizes! Our dog park & plentiful pet stations make it easy for you and your best friend to enjoy life to the fullest. Stop in and have a no-strings-attached look around the property to check out our renovation efforts! We're sure you'll be impressed with the new Capital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital at St. Charles have any available units?
Capital at St. Charles has 26 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does Capital at St. Charles have?
Some of Capital at St. Charles's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital at St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
Capital at St. Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capital at St. Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, Capital at St. Charles is pet friendly.
Does Capital at St. Charles offer parking?
Yes, Capital at St. Charles offers parking.
Does Capital at St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capital at St. Charles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital at St. Charles have a pool?
Yes, Capital at St. Charles has a pool.
Does Capital at St. Charles have accessible units?
No, Capital at St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does Capital at St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capital at St. Charles has units with dishwashers.
