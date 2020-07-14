Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in St. Charles, MO! Now leasing; Capital at St Charles is under new management & is undergoing a full renovation. Interior enhancements include brand new windows, wood plank flooring, new frazee carpeting, washer/dryer connections, large closets, reworked balconies, brushed nickel fixtures, goose neck faucets, bath tubs, upgraded cabinetry, black appliances and granite countertops.* Have a furry friend? Capital at St Charles welcomes breeds of all shapes and sizes! Our dog park & plentiful pet stations make it easy for you and your best friend to enjoy life to the fullest. Stop in and have a no-strings-attached look around the property to check out our renovation efforts! We're sure you'll be impressed with the new Capital.