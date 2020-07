Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage media room package receiving basketball court car wash area putting green tennis court

In-person tours by appointment.







Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St. Charles Convention Center, and The Family Arena. Residents at our resort-style community enjoy being just steps away from the Katy Trail and its scenic bike rides and river walks. Come discover The Boulders at Katy Trail, where peaceful ambiance and world-class amenities meet personal service for luxury living.