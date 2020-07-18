All apartments in St. Charles County
Find more places like 409 Triathlon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles County, MO
/
409 Triathlon Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:28 PM

409 Triathlon Drive

409 Triathlon Drive · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

409 Triathlon Drive, St. Charles County, MO 63348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
This brand-new 3BD/2.5BA 2-story is currently under construction. Kitchen offers 42" soft-close Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances: Built-In Microwave, Smooth-Top Electric Range & Refrigerator! Convenient 2nd Floor Laundry! MORE UPGRADES: Custom Neutral Paint, Framed Windows, Tall Baseboards, Rounded Corners, Adult-Height Vanities w/Marble Tops, Upgraded Carriage Garage Doors, Panel Interior Doors, Icemaker Water Line, TV/internet/phone jacks in all Bdrms & 2 in Great Room! The Walkout LL has a Full Bath Rough-In, Sump Pit/Pump + 50-Gallon HWH. Exterior offers 30-year Architectural Shingles, Maint-Free Vinyl Siding, Enclosed Soffit & Fascia, Partial Brick Front, FULL SOD. Energy savings: Low-E windows, R-38/R-13. Agent Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Triathlon Drive have any available units?
409 Triathlon Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Triathlon Drive have?
Some of 409 Triathlon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Triathlon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Triathlon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Triathlon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 Triathlon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles County.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Triathlon Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Triathlon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Triathlon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Triathlon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Triathlon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Triathlon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Triathlon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 409 Triathlon Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way
St. Charles, MO 63303
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct
St. Charles, MO 63303
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr
Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln
St. Peters, MO 63376
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy
Cottleville, MO 63376

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOLake St. Louis, MOWentzville, MOEllisville, MOWildwood, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MO
East Alton, ILAlton, ILWood River, ILValley Park, MODes Peres, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORock Hill, MOMoline Acres, MORichmond Heights, MOBrentwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity