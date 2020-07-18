409 Triathlon Drive

Amenities
This brand-new 3BD/2.5BA 2-story is currently under construction. Kitchen offers 42" soft-close Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances: Built-In Microwave, Smooth-Top Electric Range & Refrigerator! Convenient 2nd Floor Laundry! MORE UPGRADES: Custom Neutral Paint, Framed Windows, Tall Baseboards, Rounded Corners, Adult-Height Vanities w/Marble Tops, Upgraded Carriage Garage Doors, Panel Interior Doors, Icemaker Water Line, TV/internet/phone jacks in all Bdrms & 2 in Great Room! The Walkout LL has a Full Bath Rough-In, Sump Pit/Pump + 50-Gallon HWH. Exterior offers 30-year Architectural Shingles, Maint-Free Vinyl Siding, Enclosed Soffit & Fascia, Partial Brick Front, FULL SOD. Energy savings: Low-E windows, R-38/R-13. Agent Owned.