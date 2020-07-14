All apartments in St. Ann
Pear Tree
Pear Tree

4616 Country Ln · (314) 462-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO 63074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04633D · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 04645C · Avail. Sep 4

$793

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pear Tree.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
In-person tours by appointment.



North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all. Located near Lambert Airport is Pear Tree Village Apartments, a community offering exceptional service, affordable apartments, and flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee, $50 city inspection
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer Trash RUBS based
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pear Tree have any available units?
Pear Tree has 2 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pear Tree have?
Some of Pear Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pear Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Pear Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pear Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Pear Tree is pet friendly.
Does Pear Tree offer parking?
Yes, Pear Tree offers parking.
Does Pear Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pear Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pear Tree have a pool?
Yes, Pear Tree has a pool.
Does Pear Tree have accessible units?
Yes, Pear Tree has accessible units.
Does Pear Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pear Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does Pear Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pear Tree has units with air conditioning.
