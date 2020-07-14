Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all. Located near Lambert Airport is Pear Tree Village Apartments, a community offering exceptional service, affordable apartments, and flexible lease terms.