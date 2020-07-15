Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city. Our community is near all the shopping and dining options you could want, while still being close to Interstate 70 with easy access to highways 170 and 270. Our family-friendly community is located in the Pattonville School District and is only a short distance away from several area schools, including Drummond Elementary School, Holman Middle School, Pattonville High School, and St. Louis Community College-Corporate College.

Our community offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes that provide all the amenities you are looking for including plush wall to wall carpet, ample storage and closet space and fully equipped kitchens. Our residents enjoy our community amenities as well which include our on-site picnic areas, laundry facility, off street parking and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff. We can’t wait to welcome you to your