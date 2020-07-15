All apartments in St. Ann
Imperial Gardens Apartments

3630 Imperial Gardens Dr · (314) 582-2689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO 63074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3659-08 · Avail. Sep 30

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Imperial Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city. Our community is near all the shopping and dining options you could want, while still being close to Interstate 70 with easy access to highways 170 and 270. Our family-friendly community is located in the Pattonville School District and is only a short distance away from several area schools, including Drummond Elementary School, Holman Middle School, Pattonville High School, and St. Louis Community College-Corporate College.
Our community offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes that provide all the amenities you are looking for including plush wall to wall carpet, ample storage and closet space and fully equipped kitchens. Our residents enjoy our community amenities as well which include our on-site picnic areas, laundry facility, off street parking and our 24-hour emergency maintenance staff. We can’t wait to welcome you to your

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet or $400 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet or $45 for 2 pets monthly
restrictions: The pet fee does not transfer from apartment to apartment. Pet weighing no more than 100 pounds. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Imperial Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Imperial Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Imperial Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Imperial Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Imperial Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Imperial Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Imperial Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Imperial Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Imperial Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Imperial Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Imperial Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Imperial Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Imperial Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Imperial Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
