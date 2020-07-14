All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Walnut Place

527 East Walnut Street · (417) 322-6986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 24

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Bed: $375, 3 Beds: $375, 4 Beds: $425
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet Insurance Required
Parking Details: Limited Off-Street Parking, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walnut Place have any available units?
Walnut Place has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Place have?
Some of Walnut Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Place currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Place is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Place offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Place offers parking.
Does Walnut Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Place have a pool?
No, Walnut Place does not have a pool.
Does Walnut Place have accessible units?
No, Walnut Place does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Place has units with dishwashers.

