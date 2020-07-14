Walnut Place.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Bed: $375, 3 Beds: $375, 4 Beds: $425
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet Insurance Required
Parking Details: Limited Off-Street Parking, Street.