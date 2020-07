Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance key fob access cats allowed

The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield. This secure access community features studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and is equipped with keyless lock entries, smart thermostats, and offers polished concrete and hardwood style flooring options. Aside from the unique apartment homes, this community also features a stunning private courtyard, dog park, outdoor swimming pool, elevators and a fitness center. The property speaks for itself.