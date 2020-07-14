926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65804 Downtown Springfield
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 15
$665
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 21
$865
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft
Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 5
$865
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courtyard on Walnut.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking. The community also has an on-site laundry facility and a grassy courtyard perfect for outdoor activities.Tours by appointment only. Call or email today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
