The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking. The community also has an on-site laundry facility and a grassy courtyard perfect for outdoor activities.Tours by appointment only. Call or email today!