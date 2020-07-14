All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Courtyard on Walnut

926 East Walnut Street · (417) 815-5917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 15

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 21

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 5

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courtyard on Walnut.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking. The community also has an on-site laundry facility and a grassy courtyard perfect for outdoor activities.Tours by appointment only. Call or email today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courtyard on Walnut have any available units?
The Courtyard on Walnut has 3 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does The Courtyard on Walnut have?
Some of The Courtyard on Walnut's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courtyard on Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
The Courtyard on Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Courtyard on Walnut pet-friendly?
No, The Courtyard on Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does The Courtyard on Walnut offer parking?
Yes, The Courtyard on Walnut offers parking.
Does The Courtyard on Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Courtyard on Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courtyard on Walnut have a pool?
No, The Courtyard on Walnut does not have a pool.
Does The Courtyard on Walnut have accessible units?
No, The Courtyard on Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does The Courtyard on Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, The Courtyard on Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
