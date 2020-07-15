All apartments in Springfield
Qube

634 East Bear Boulevard ·
Location

634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1-1

$865

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2x1-1

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2x2-1

$675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3x3-1

$650

3 Bed · 3 Bath

4 Bedrooms

4x2-1

$560

4 Bed · 2 Bath

4x4-1

$605

4 Bed · 4 Bath

4x4 DELUXE-1

$675

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Qube.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from, amazing parties & events designed for you & awesome amenities. The best part? MORe gives you the best value of all the student housing around campus in Springfield, Missouri.
This is your life and your time to Make MORe Memories!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Application Fee
Deposit: No Deposit (with approved credit or cosigner approved credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 1
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Qube have any available units?
Qube offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $865, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $650, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $650, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $560. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Qube have?
Some of Qube's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Qube currently offering any rent specials?
Qube is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Qube pet-friendly?
Yes, Qube is pet friendly.
Does Qube offer parking?
Yes, Qube offers parking.
Does Qube have units with washers and dryers?
No, Qube does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Qube have a pool?
No, Qube does not have a pool.
Does Qube have accessible units?
Yes, Qube has accessible units.
Does Qube have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Qube has units with dishwashers.
