Northgate Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Mastiffs, Siberian Huskies, Straffordshire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Wolf-Hybrids and Great Danes.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.