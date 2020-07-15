All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Northgate Apartments

1435 West Talmage · (417) 765-0015
Location

1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO 65803
Doling Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED less than a MIN AGO

Studio

Unit B201 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 334 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit B212 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit B112 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northgate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Mastiffs, Siberian Huskies, Straffordshire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Wolf-Hybrids and Great Danes.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Apartments have any available units?
Northgate Apartments has 9 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Northgate Apartments have?
Some of Northgate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northgate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Apartments offers parking.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northgate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Apartments have a pool?
No, Northgate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Northgate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Northgate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
