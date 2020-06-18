911 East Delmar Street, Springfield, MO 65807 Phelps
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pre leasing for June first!!! Recently Remodeled, New Appliances, Large Common Area, Patio, Central Air Conditioning, Large Rec. Room, High Efficiency Furnace, Off-Street Parking, Lawncare Provided. Sorry we do not accept pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 E Delmar St have any available units?
911 E Delmar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.