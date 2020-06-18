All apartments in Springfield
911 E Delmar St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

911 E Delmar St

911 East Delmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 East Delmar Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pre leasing for June first!!! Recently Remodeled, New Appliances, Large Common Area, Patio, Central Air Conditioning, Large Rec. Room, High Efficiency Furnace, Off-Street Parking, Lawncare Provided. Sorry we do not accept pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

