830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806 Downtown Springfield
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 month AGO
1 Bedroom
1x1 - 1
$845
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1x1 - 2
$895
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 South.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri. Offering furnished and unfurnished options, tasteful amenities & finishes, with complimentary internet and so much more! 800 South, the address created just for you!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 800 South have any available units?
800 South offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $845. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.