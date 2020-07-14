All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like
800 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
800 South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

800 South

830 S Robberson Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Downtown Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1x1 - 2

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri. Offering furnished and unfurnished options, tasteful amenities & finishes, with complimentary internet and so much more! 800 South, the address created just for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 South have any available units?
800 South offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $845. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 South have?
Some of 800 South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 South currently offering any rent specials?
800 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 South is pet friendly.
Does 800 South offer parking?
Yes, 800 South offers parking.
Does 800 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 South have a pool?
No, 800 South does not have a pool.
Does 800 South have accessible units?
Yes, 800 South has accessible units.
Does 800 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 South has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St
Springfield, MO 65802
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St
Springfield, MO 65803
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St
Springfield, MO 65807
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant
Springfield, MO 65810
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MORepublic, MOBranson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwingMidtownParkcrestMeador ParkBradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel UniversityOzarks Technical Community CollegeMissouri State University-Springfield