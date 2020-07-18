3429 S Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1,295! Exceptional Location!! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedroom suite, and very close to the elementary school and Wal-Mart.



$1,295 Rent

$1,295 Security Deposit (Minimum)



Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.



*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service



*You can view any of our available homes Monday through Friday by coming by our office and checking out a key from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. To check out a key we need a valid driver’s license or government issued photo ID, $20 cash deposit (which of course you will receive back when the key is returned the same day) and then you can view the home at your leisure. The key must be returned the same day it is checked out, no later than 5:00 PM. We are located at 3048 S. Clifton Ave. Suite 100, Springfield, MO.



*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!



