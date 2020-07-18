All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 3429 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
3429 S Broadway
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

3429 S Broadway

3429 South Broadway Avenue · (417) 887-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Parkcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3429 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Parkcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3429 S Broadway · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1,295! Exceptional Location!! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedroom suite, and very close to the elementary school and Wal-Mart.

$1,295 Rent
$1,295 Security Deposit (Minimum)

Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service

*You can view any of our available homes Monday through Friday by coming by our office and checking out a key from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. To check out a key we need a valid driver’s license or government issued photo ID, $20 cash deposit (which of course you will receive back when the key is returned the same day) and then you can view the home at your leisure. The key must be returned the same day it is checked out, no later than 5:00 PM. We are located at 3048 S. Clifton Ave. Suite 100, Springfield, MO.

*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!

(RLNE5907099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 S Broadway have any available units?
3429 S Broadway has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 S Broadway have?
Some of 3429 S Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3429 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3429 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 3429 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3429 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 3429 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3429 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3429 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3429 S Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Cedarwood Terrace Apartments
2244 N Cedarwood Ln
Springfield, MO 65803
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant
Springfield, MO 65810
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownMeador ParkBradford Park
Doling ParkParkwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity