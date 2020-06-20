All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, MO
311 Park Central West #B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

311 Park Central West #B

311 Park Central W · (417) 830-6020
Location

311 Park Central W, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Park Central West #B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Upscale Downtown Springfield MO Loft! - Classy, Upscale Downtown Loft Available! Features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Sky Light, High Ceilings & Beautiful Arched Windows! Kitchen has Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash, Breakfast Bar, & includes the following Stainless Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave. Washer & Dryer included. This unit also includes Internet!

Parking can be included for an additional $50 a month!

Pets Negotiable.

Campbell Elementary School
Study Middle School
Central High School

(RLNE2668952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Park Central West #B have any available units?
311 Park Central West #B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Park Central West #B have?
Some of 311 Park Central West #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Park Central West #B currently offering any rent specials?
311 Park Central West #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Park Central West #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Park Central West #B is pet friendly.
Does 311 Park Central West #B offer parking?
Yes, 311 Park Central West #B does offer parking.
Does 311 Park Central West #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Park Central West #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Park Central West #B have a pool?
No, 311 Park Central West #B does not have a pool.
Does 311 Park Central West #B have accessible units?
No, 311 Park Central West #B does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Park Central West #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Park Central West #B has units with dishwashers.
