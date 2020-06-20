311 Park Central West #B

Amenities
Upscale Downtown Springfield MO Loft! - Classy, Upscale Downtown Loft Available! Features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Sky Light, High Ceilings & Beautiful Arched Windows! Kitchen has Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash, Breakfast Bar, & includes the following Stainless Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave. Washer & Dryer included. This unit also includes Internet!
Parking can be included for an additional $50 a month!
Pets Negotiable.
Campbell Elementary School
Study Middle School
Central High School
(RLNE2668952)